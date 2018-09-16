Pierre Battles SF Roosevelt in Soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Emily Mikkelsen scored three goals for the Pierre Lady Governors while the Governor boys lose in final minute against Sioux Falls Roosevelt in High School soccer Saturday in Sioux Falls. The Governor boys lost 1-0 as Roosevelt scored the lone goal of the game in the 78th minute. The number 1 rated Rough Riders peppered Pierre goaltender Cam Ahartz with 15 shots on goal and Ahartz mad3 14 saves. The Lady Governors downed Roosevelt 4-1 as Mikkelsen scored goals in the 6th, 9th and 67t7 minute marks in the game. Avery Davis added a goal at the 20 minute mark of the first half. Davis and Abigail Foster had assist for the Lady Govs who won for the 9th time in 11 games as they held on to the top seed in Class AA soccer for the upcoming playoff. The Govs and Lady Govs wrap up the season on Thursday when they travel to Brookings.