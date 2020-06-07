Pierre based 152 CSSB National Guard unit returns to US from Middle East

Sixty-nine soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion arrived in the United States Saturday, June 6, after serving on an 11-month deployment in the Middle East.

Members of the Pierre-based unit arrived at Fort Hood, Texas, where they will spend the next two weeks completing demobilization requirements before returning to South Dakota.

The 152nd CSSB deployed to provide multifunctional logistics and support operations for U.S. and coalition forces in the region.

Details of the unit’s arrival to South Dakota and welcome home event will be announced at a later date once details are confirmed.

The deployment marks the end of the second mobilization for the 152nd CSSB since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.