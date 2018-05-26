Pierre Baseball Finishes 2nd at State Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre High School Club baseball team earned a berth in the Class A championship game with a 5-3 win over Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the semi finals on Saturday in Sioux Falls. But the championship got away from Pierre again as Brandon Valley downed Pierre 5-2 in the State Class A title game at Sioux Falls Stadium. Peyton Zabel kept O’Gorman at bay in the semi final win. Zabel pitched 6.1 innings striking out 16, a season high and Pierre High School team record, while allowing 2 runs and 3 hits. Austin Hoss pitched the final two outs to get the save. Garrett Stout had two hits and Gray Zabel had two RBI’s for Pierre. In the nightcap, Garrett Stout started and took the loss allowing 4 runs in 3.1 innings pitched. Pierre outhit Brandon Valley 6-5 in the game as 5 different player each had a hit. The win was Brandon Valley’s first state title. Pierre got to the championship game for the second time in the last four years but came away as runner up and is still looking for that elusive first state title.