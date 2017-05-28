Pierre Baseball Falls Short at State Final Four

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Roosevelt scored 2 runs in each of the first two innings and Gus Radel fired a complete game 3 hit shutout as the Pierre Spring High School Club baseball team was beaten 4-0 in a semi final game of the State Class A final four Saturday in Sioux Falls. Carlos Caro had a pair of hits for the Roughriders who went to defeat Brandon Valley 9-1 later in the day for the State Class A championship as they finished the season unbeaten a 33-0. Nathan Zimmerman had two hits for Pierre and Conner Gerber the other as Pierre was shut out for the first time this year. Peyton Zabel to the loss for Pierre as he went 4 innings striking out 7. Radel, the Roosevelt ace, struck out 5. Austin Hoss pitched the final two innings for Pierre striking out 1 and not allowing a run. Pierre’s season ends with a 18-2 record. This was the third consecutive year that Pierre was beaten in a semi final game and fourth consecutive year they got the final four without winning a championship.