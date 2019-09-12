Pierre Athletic Teams Have Events Cancelled

PIERRE, S.D – The following is a statement issued by Pierre Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser….

Due to the heavy rain that Eastern SD has received over the past few days. Several roads have been closed due to flooding. I have been working closely with DOT and Emergency Management to ensure the safety of our athletes when traveling. At this time we have cancelled our Cross Country teams going to Aberdeen only because their golf course has taken on several inches of rain and they do not want to further damage it from cross country. I am also not sending our Cheer and Dance teams to Yankton due to roads closed and heavy flooding in that part of the state. Our Golf team is on hold and I will make the decision on them in the morning as I hope the weather gives us some chance to dry up. Our volleyball team traveling to SFR is currently still on, with us taking an alternative route other than I90. I have been working with the Yankton AD on travel arrangements for their football team to travel to Pierre tomorrow for our Homecoming event. I would guess if we are unable to travel to them, then it would be difficult for them to travel to Pierre also. I will try my very best to keep everyone informed, but it is best to watch our web page to stay up to date on all latest information.