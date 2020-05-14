Pierre Athletic Booster Club Gives Over $24,000 to Riggs High Athletic Teams
PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Booster Club voted to contribute over $24,000 to T.F. Riggs High School sports teams. Opportunity to apply for these funds is made available annually to the coaches to provide activities that are beneficial to the growth and development of student athletes. These contributions are made possible through the year-round fundraising efforts of Booster Club members and those T.F. Riggs sports fans that support them. The coaches made their requests to the PABC at the club’s May 14 Zoom meeting. Many coaches requested funds to scholarship kids to camps or to host local camps, to provide nutritional meals to athletes traveling to events and to defray expenses for financially-disadvantaged athletes. Other requests strength training equipment for the cross country team and choreography services for competitive dance. In a new turn of events, the wrestling team requested funds to provide for needs related to any unique needs that may arise with this seasons addition of girls to the wrestling squad. PABC President Kristie Maher noted that it was fun for the PABC members to hear about the benefit of past funding to team from equipment to nutrition. More information about PABC is available at www.gogovernors.com.