Fort Pierre and Pierre asking residents to move vehicles off emergency snow routes

The City of Fort Pierre reminds residents all vehicles, trailers, boats, campers, etc should be moved off the streets.

If you are parked on an EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE when it has snowed 2″ or more, you WILL BE TICKETED. The fine is $50, so make sure to move your items now.

AND

In anticipation of the major snow storm expected to hit the Pierre area this weekend, the City is asking motorists to remove vehicles from Emergency Snow Routes and to use off-street parking until the storm has passed.

City Utility Director Brad Palmer says that this will help with snow removal and emergency response. Having vehicles removed from roads makes plowing much easier.

Given the current forecast, the City expects to deploy salt and sanding operations on Friday and plowing operations on Saturday into Sunday. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution.