Pierre Artist Presents Veteran’s Day Program

The Presentation College Artist Lecture Series was proud to have James Pollock, from Pierre, as the speaker to celebrate Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, November 14. In his program, “Soldier Artists and the Vietnam War,” Pollock presented a digital slide show displaying paintings in color and black-and-white from the 46 soldier artists during the Vietnam War. There were nine teams of 5 or 6 soldiers who were selected to portray the reality of war in paintings. Pollock was in team CAT IV. The audience of Presentation College faculty, staff, students, area veterans and community members learned about a program which they were not aware existed. This program was made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.