Pierre Artist Participating in Vietnam Combat Artist Program Discussion Tonight at the National Archives

A Pierre, SD, artist will participate in a panel discussion at the National Archives in Washington, DC, tonight (Wed.).

Jim Pollock is one of four combat artists who will talk about their experiences as part of the Vietnam Combat Artist Program.

Along with Pollock, other featured artists at tonight’s (Tues.) discussion are Vietnam Combat Artists Benjamin Long and Jim Butcher and current combat artist Kristopher Battles. The panel discussion is part of the National Archives Exhibit “Remembering Vietnam” which runs through Jan. 6, 2019.