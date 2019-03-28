Pierre Area Referral Service ribbon cutting today

Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) has a new location.

Executive director Corwin Jones says the new building will eventually house the PARS offices, as well as the Food Pantry.

Pastor Lizette Hunt says the 5th Annual Ardis Townsend Challenge food drive is underway.

The Ardis Townsend Challenge food drive runs through Memorial Day weekend (May 27).

An open house and ribbon cutting at the PARS Food Pantry’s new location (108 W. Missouri Avenue) are being held this afternoon (Thurs.) from 4-6pm, with the ribbon cutting at 4:30pm. The public is welcome to come tour the new facility.

The drive provides food and monetary resources for the continued operation of the Food Pantry for the next several months. If you are interested in donating towards the Ardis Townsend Challenge or to PARS, please call the PARS offices at 605-224-8731. You may also drop by the offices at 2520 E. Franklin St., from 8:30am-5pm with your donation, or contact Corwin Jones the Executive Director of PARS at pars@midconetwork.com to make arrangements for dropping off your donation at the new pantry location.

PARS offers programs to assist individuals and families such as the Food Pantry, the BackPack program, delivery of Senior Food Boxes (as we partner with Feeding South Dakota), PARS People Fund which assists with utility disconnects, rental evictions, prescriptions, emergency shelter, bus tickets, etc. The Pierre/Fort Pierre Food Pantry serves 150-200 people each month.