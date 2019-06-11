Pierre Area CVB director disappointed in Gov’s Hunt move out of town in 2020

The 2020 Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase will be based out of Sioux Falls rather than Pierre, a disappointing move for the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced yesterday (Mon.) the Governor’s Hunt is being transformed into an industry showcase for the nation.

Director Lois Ries says accommodations could’ve been made here.

Ries says they’ll be checking into what other opportunities may be wanting to pheasant hunting in the Pierre-Fort Pierre area.

Noem’s announcement says major events planned for the 2020 Governor’s Hunt and Sportsmen’s Showcase include a public sportsman industry vendor fair; a banquet for state leaders and business prospects; a public concert; and pheasant hunting in southeastern South Dakota.

This year’s Governor’s Hunt will still be based in Pierre.