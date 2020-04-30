Pierre Area Chamber/DRG team up for May 1 Shop Where I Live Extravaganza

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Dakota Radio Group are teaming up tomorrow (May 1) to help businesses in Pierre and Fort Pierre as they struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pierre Area Chamber CEO Jamie Seiner says the May Day Extravaganza is happening online at the newly launched www.pierrearea.shopwhereilive.com website.

While we won’t celebrate some upcoming events like we have in the past, Seiner says this is a great opportunity to buy some gifts.

She says any businesses in Pierre or Fort Pierre can be included on pierrearea.shopwhereilive.com.

Again, tomorrow only, purchases over $100 will get you entered into special drawings, but Seiner says the website will remain as another way people can be Loyal2Local.

For more information about the Pierre/Fort Pierre May 1 Extravaganza tomorrow call the Chamber at 605-224-7361 or email kjohnson@pierre.org.