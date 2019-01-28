Pierre Area Chamber invites you to “Think Like a CFO”

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a free lunch and learn event Wednesday at noon.

CEO Jamie Seiner says bring your lunch and learn how to “Think like a CFO.”

The “Think like a CFO” brown bag lunch event will be held in the Pierre Area Chamber’s Community Room. Again, it is free and open to the public.

Brian Gramm, Founder of Seemore Hawk, will share with attendees how to “Think like a CFO,” even if they can’t afford one. Brian has been consulting and coaching companies since 2002. In that time, he has assisted everything from Fortune 500’s to companies that were nothing more than ideas on a whiteboard. Brian is a startup junkie who has guided early stage companies from concept through exit. Brian has also been a part of numerous concept launches, assisting founders of businesses specializing in high tech, retail, renewable energy and e-commerce. All of this took place while Brian was recovering from being a CPA.