Josh Penrod and Sarah Eide were in the KGFX studio to talk about the 1st ever Pierre Area Center for Equality Pride Festival July 7, 2018. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/LGBTQ-Event-converted.mp3

