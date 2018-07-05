Pierre Area Center for Equality Hosting First Ever Pride Festival in Pierre July 7

The Pierre Area Center for Equality is holding a Pride Festival Saturday (July 7) at the Ramkota River Centre in Pierre.

Opening ceremonies begin at 3pm. A dance to close out the festivities will begin at 8pm. Booths from various local businesses, as well as national organizations, will be available.

Entertainment coordinator for the event Megan Fischer says this type of festival is long-overdue for this community, and the overall reaction about the event has been positive.

Speakers such as Nancy Rosenbrahn of QueerSD and Lawrence Novotny of Equality SD will offer attendees a look into the LGBTQ+ history of South Dakota. A variety of entertainment acts will also perform.

This event is free to the public.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota will be hosting a kickoff mixer the night before (July 6) at Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre. A rainbow yoga session will be held the following morning (July 8) at 10am in Steamboat Park.

Any questions can be directed to the Pierre Area Center for Equality:

Facebook.com/PierreEquality

http://www.pierreareaequality.com

pierreareaequality@gmail.com

PO Box 572

Pierre, SD 57501