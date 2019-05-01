Pierre approves contracts for Euclid Avenue utility work, airport taxiway renovation

The Pierre City Commission has approved a $148-thousand contract with the engineering firm that will design services for utility improvements along Euclid Avenue.

City engineer John Childs says the South Dakota Department of Transportation will reconstruct US Highway 14, which is Euclid Avenue, from Sioux Avenue to just west of the Mickelson Law Enforcement Center (the intersection of US Hwy. 14 and SD 1804).

Childs says the city’s project is directly tied to the state DOT project.

Among items included in the project plan are improving the Euclid and Elizabeth Street and Euclid and 4th Street intersections by adding roundabouts.

The Pierre City Commission has also approved the paperwork needed to improve an aging runway at the Pierre Regional Airport.

Childs says the work is for reconstruction design of Taxiway B.