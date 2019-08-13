Pierre and Stanley County Will Play Football Double Header to Open Season

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre School District and the Stanley County School District are pleased to announce they will be hosting a double header football game on Saturday, August 31 at Hollister Field in Pierre. Stanley County will play Chamberlain at 4:00 pm, and Pierre will play Sturgis at 7:00 pm. Athletic Directors for both schools have been working on bringing back the double header game for a couple of years and hope the fans of both schools will come out and support the student-athletes of both communities. Stanley County Athletic Director Kelcy Nash says that the intent of the doubleheader is not to bring back the Oahe Bowl of the past, but rather bring the two schools together so that the Pierre and Stanley County communities can see the athletes from both teams participate. Activity passes will be accepted for both schools or ticket prices will be $6.00 for adults and $4.00 for students.