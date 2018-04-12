Pierre and Stanley County Track Compete at Rapid City

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governor track and field teams as well as Stanley County competed in the Rapid City Track O Rama on Thursday. MacKenzie Rath won the girls shot put for the Lady Governors lone champion on the day while Caleb Lush won the 800 meters and Eric Colman won the boys shot put for the Governors. Stanley County did not have any individual champions on the day. 2018 Track-O-Rama Complete Results

