Pierre and Stanley County school boards meet tonight

Both the Pierre and Stanley County School Boards meet this (Mon.) evening.

Items on Pierre’s agenda include:

School Safety Coordinator Update

TeamMates Presentation– GMMS Mentoring Program

Math Curriculum Recommendation– Troy Wiebe

Athletic Training Rules Policy Update (First Reading)

Executive Session as per SDCL 1.25.2 (1 and 4) for Superintendent’s Evaluation and Negotiation Preparation

Among the items being discussed by the Stanley County School Board are:

Stanley County Wrestling Facility Lease Renewal

Administrators Report

Resignations

Contracts/Letter of Intent

Pierre’s meeting begins at 5:30pm in the Administration Building Board Room. Stanley County’s meeting starts at 6pm in Parkview Auditorium. Both meetings are open and provide time for public comments.