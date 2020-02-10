Monday, February 10, 2020
Latest:
News 

Pierre and Stanley County school boards meet tonight

Jody Heemstra

Both the Pierre and Stanley County School Boards meet this (Mon.) evening.

Items on Pierre’s agenda include:

  • School Safety Coordinator Update
  • TeamMates Presentation– GMMS Mentoring Program
  • Math Curriculum Recommendation– Troy Wiebe
  • Athletic Training Rules Policy Update (First Reading)
  • Executive Session as per SDCL 1.25.2 (1 and 4) for Superintendent’s Evaluation and Negotiation Preparation

Among the items being discussed by the Stanley County School Board are:

  • Stanley County Wrestling Facility Lease Renewal
  • Administrators Report
  • Resignations
  • Contracts/Letter of Intent

Pierre’s meeting begins at 5:30pm in the Administration Building Board Room. Stanley County’s meeting starts at 6pm in Parkview Auditorium. Both meetings are open and provide time for public comments.