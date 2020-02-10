Pierre and Stanley County school boards meet tonight
Both the Pierre and Stanley County School Boards meet this (Mon.) evening.
Items on Pierre’s agenda include:
- School Safety Coordinator Update
- TeamMates Presentation– GMMS Mentoring Program
- Math Curriculum Recommendation– Troy Wiebe
- Athletic Training Rules Policy Update (First Reading)
- Executive Session as per SDCL 1.25.2 (1 and 4) for Superintendent’s Evaluation and Negotiation Preparation
Among the items being discussed by the Stanley County School Board are:
- Stanley County Wrestling Facility Lease Renewal
- Administrators Report
- Resignations
- Contracts/Letter of Intent
Pierre’s meeting begins at 5:30pm in the Administration Building Board Room. Stanley County’s meeting starts at 6pm in Parkview Auditorium. Both meetings are open and provide time for public comments.