Pierre and Ft. Pierre Volunteer Fire Departments to Install Smoke Detectors

PIERRE, S.D.- The Pierre and Ft. Pierre Volunteer Fire Departments will be providing and installing smoke detectors to certain areas of their towns next week, free of charge.

Pierre fire chief Ian (eye-an) Paul says this is their 3rd year working with the American Red Cross on this event.

Paul says they’re targeting two areas of Pierre.

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department will install smoke detectors on Monday (Oct. 2) and the Ft. Pierre Volunteer Fire Department will install them on Wednesday (Oct. 4).