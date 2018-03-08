Pierre and Fort Pierre Reach Agreement on Missouri River Bridge Enhancements

The town leaders of Pierre and Fort Pierre have reached agreement on the enhancements they’d like to see included when the South Dakota Department of Transportation replaces the bridge over the Missouri River between the two towns in 2020.

Pierre mayor Steve Harding recapped the list of features the two towns have agreed upon for the Pierre City Commission at last night’s (Wed.) meeting.

The state pays for the cost of building the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge —which will remain two lanes going east and two going west– but the towns of Pierre and Fort Pierre have to pay for any additional enhancements.