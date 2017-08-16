Pierre and Fort Pierre Pools Closing for the Season this Week

PIERRE/FORT PIERRE SD – The outdoor pools will be closing this week for the season.

The Fort Pierre outdoor pool will close August 17th Thursday at 6pm, until then the pool is open 12:30pm till 4pm today August 16th and tomorrow 12:30pm till 6pm.

The Pierre outdoor pool will close for the season this weekend. As scheduled, the last day of operation will be Friday, August 18. Until then, the Pierre pool is open daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a break from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.