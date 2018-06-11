Pierre and Fort Pierre Fire Departments Called to Separate Vehicle Incidents

The Pierre and Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Departments were called to separate incidents involving vehicles around midday today (Mon.).

Firefighters from Pierre were called to the Walmart parking lot where chief Ian Paul says a car’s engine was on fire.

Paul says vehicles parked beside the car were not damaged.

Fort Pierre firefighters were called after a vehicle hit a light pole near the intersection of Deadwood Street and Sale Barn Road.

Assistant chief Tye Odden says he arrived right after their first truck arrived.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident and no charges are expected.