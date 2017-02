PIERRE SD – The American Legion in Pierre has many activities happening and Ron LeBeau spoke with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane on Thursday Feb 2nd 2017 about the activities happening at the Legion Cabin. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Ron-Lebeau-Pierre-Legion-2-2-17.mp3

