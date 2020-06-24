Pierre allows fireworks for 4th of July

In response to citizen input, the Pierre City Commission granted temporary permission to launch fireworks in Pierre this Fourth of July holiday.

The commission action will allow consumer fireworks, like those typically sold at fireworks stands, to be used within City Limits on July 3 and 4, 2020 only. The Commission also established the following parameters for use of fireworks this year.

Fireworks can only be ignited on private property; permission must be given by property owner

Fireworks can only be used between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and July 4

All fireworks debris must be disposed of by the user of the fireworks prior to 10 p.m. on July 5, 2020

Fireworks can only be used under the supervision of an adult

No fireworks are permitted on publicly-owned property

Fire suppression tools should be at ignition site

“I was approached by a citizen who believed, that given the pandemic, it would be better to allow people to have personal fireworks displays on their own property, rather than to have them gathering in larger groups to shoot fireworks across the river,” said Jim Mehlhaff, Public Safety Commissioner.

The Commission voted 5-0 to allow the use of fireworks in Pierre this year. Though, that permission was given with an appeal for responsibility.

“Historically, the Pierre community is a very responsible one,” said Mayor Steve Harding. “I ask that our community members continue to use good judgement and be responsible with their use of fireworks over the Fourth.”

Citizens are also reminded of the following fireworks safety tips.