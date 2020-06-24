Pierre allows fireworks for 4th of July
In response to citizen input, the Pierre City Commission granted temporary permission to launch fireworks in Pierre this Fourth of July holiday.
The commission action will allow consumer fireworks, like those typically sold at fireworks stands, to be used within City Limits on July 3 and 4, 2020 only. The Commission also established the following parameters for use of fireworks this year.
- Fireworks can only be ignited on private property; permission must be given by property owner
- Fireworks can only be used between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 3 and July 4
- All fireworks debris must be disposed of by the user of the fireworks prior to 10 p.m. on July 5, 2020
- Fireworks can only be used under the supervision of an adult
- No fireworks are permitted on publicly-owned property
- Fire suppression tools should be at ignition site
“I was approached by a citizen who believed, that given the pandemic, it would be better to allow people to have personal fireworks displays on their own property, rather than to have them gathering in larger groups to shoot fireworks across the river,” said Jim Mehlhaff, Public Safety Commissioner.
The Commission voted 5-0 to allow the use of fireworks in Pierre this year. Though, that permission was given with an appeal for responsibility.
“Historically, the Pierre community is a very responsible one,” said Mayor Steve Harding. “I ask that our community members continue to use good judgement and be responsible with their use of fireworks over the Fourth.”
Citizens are also reminded of the following fireworks safety tips.
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light fireworks indoors
- Only use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks