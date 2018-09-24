Pierre Airport on Track to Hit 10,000 Boardings in 2018

From January through August this year, over 68-hundred people have flown out of the Pierre Municipal Airport.

Airport manager Mike Isaacs says they’re on track to hit the 10-thousand enplanements mark the Federal Aviation Administration requires to become eligible for $1-million in funding.

Aerodynamics, Incorporated had been providing commercial service to the Pierre and Watertown airports and has recently rebranded to California Pacific Airlines. Isaacs says CP Air has their own reservation system.

With the new name, also comes a different website and phone number to use to make reservations.

If you’re flying beyond Denver, Isaacs recommends giving yourself plenty of time to get to your connecting flight.

Incidentally, if you’d like a chance to fly round-trip from Pierre to Denver for free, you can enter on our website by clicking on the Fly from Pierre banner at the top of the page.

Again, to book tickets from the Pierre Regional Airport go to mycpair.com or call 1-855-505-9394.