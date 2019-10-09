Pierre Airport likely to hit 10,000 enplanements this week triggering eligibility for federal funds

The Pierre Regional Airport should hit the 10,000 enplanements mark this week.

City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says traffic has been excellent since SkyWest, flying as United Express, took over service earlier this year.

At the 10-thousand enplanements mark, the Pierre Regional Airport becomes eligible for $1-million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Until last month, Pierre had been sharing a daily flight to and from the Denver International Airport with Watertown. Huizenga says having all of the seats on two daily, direct flights came at the perfect time.