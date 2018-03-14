Pierre Air Service Contract Committee Established

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding has named the members of the Air Service Contract Committee who will review proposals from commercial airlines interested in serving the Pierre market.

The United States Department of Transportation’s contract with ADI to provide commercial air service to Pierre expires this summer. That caused the USDOT to solicit proposals from airlines interested in serving the Pierre market.

Pierre Airport Manager Mike Isaacs says that this is all part of the federal Essential Air Service program. That program provides subsidies to air carriers to keep commercial air service viable in rural communities.

Isaacs says although the contract is between the federal government and the commercial carrier, the USDOT gives the community the opportunity to weigh-in on which carrier’s proposal best suits the community’s needs.

According to Isaacs, members of the review committee will consider an airline’s flight schedule, types of planes, agreements with other carriers, gate space, reliability and safety.

Air Service Contract Committee members include:

• Blake Barringer, City Commissioner

• John Childs, City Engineer

• Mike Isaacs, Airport Manager

• Kristi Honeywell, City Administrator,

• Brooke Bohnenkamp, Manager of Communications, Special Projects and IT for the City

• Jim Peitz, Owner of Mustang Aviation

• John Hight

• Mayor Steve Harding

Nearly 12-thousand passengers flew in out and of Pierre’s commercial airport in 2017. Pierre’s commercial activity has nearly doubled since 2016.