Pierre 7th in First Baseball Seeding Release

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The first Class A seeding rankings from the South Dakota High School Baseball Association has Pierre in the 7th spot. The seeding rankings are as of April 30th. Pierre is 5 and 3 on the season so far. Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls O’Gorma are the top two rated teams in the seeding followed by Sioux Falls Washington, Brandon Valley and Mitchell to round out the top 5. Harrisburg is ahead of Pierre in 6th place with Sioux Falls Lincoln behind Pierre in 8th. Sturgis and Huron round out the top 10. Yankton, Rapid City Central, Brookings, Rapid City Stevens, Watertown and Douglas round out the 16 teams that make up Class A baseball in South Dakota.