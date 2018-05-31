Pierre 7th in Boys and Girls All ESD Standings for Season

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Governor and Lady Governors both finished 7th in the ESD All Sports final standings. Aberdeen Central won the All ESD Boys Sports Award while Brandon Valley was the All ESD Girls Sports Award winners. The Lady Governors had one ESD championship this season when they won the ESD Soccer title last fall. The Governors tied for two ESD First Place finishes in Football and Wrestling. Aberdeen Central had ESD championships in Boys Cross Country, Boys Golf and Boys Soccer. Brandon Valley girls had 3 ESD Championships in Competitive Cheer, Competitive Dance and Track and Field. The Aberdeen Central Boys and Brandon Valley Girls will receive plaques noting this year’s accomplishment.

