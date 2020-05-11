Pierre 4th grader wins state Archaeology & Historic Preservation Month essay contest

A fourth grader at Buchanan Elementary School in Pierre won first place in an essay contest centered around May being Archaeology & Historic Preservation Month in South Dakota.

Mathew Jons’ essay was entitled “The DC Booth Fish Hatchery Matters.” He won a $100 cash prize and a one-year family membership to the South Dakota State Historical Society valued at $50.

Rylann Schuelke from Faith Elementary School in Faith took second place. Her title was “Mammoth Site.” She won a $75 cash prize and a one-year family membership to the State Historical Society. Winning third place with a story called “Black Hills Caverns” was Braelyn Scott from Wagner Community School in Wagner. She won a $50 cash prize and a one-year family membership to the State Historical Society.

The State Historical Society’s essay contest asked all fourth grade students to write a 100-400 word essay about any South Dakota location at least 50 years old, why it is a favorite place for them and why it should be saved. The location did not need to be a historic site. Entries were judged on quality of writing, content and theme and originality of thought.

The purpose was to enable students to achieve a better appreciation of their historic resources, the stories they tell and why they should be maintained. There were 133 entries, from 19 towns across the state.

The winning essays are below.