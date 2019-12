The 22nd Annual Pie Day at the South Dakota State Capitol is tomorrow (Dec. 7) from 11am-3pm.

The Annual Pie Day provides the opportunity to take in this year’s Christmas at the Capitol “A Hometown Christmas” display and enjoy a slice of pie.

In previous years, Pie Day at the Capitol was hosted by the South Dakota Attorney General. The event is now being organized by the state Bureau of Administration.

The event is free.