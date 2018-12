Piatt wins Ultimate Ice Fishing prize package

Steve Piatt of Mobridge is the winner of the Dakota Radio Group’s Ultimate Ice Fishing Extravaganza prize package.

Piatt’s name was drawn Saturday at the Grand River Casino and Resort.

Piatt’s prize package is valued at nearly $16,000.

Among the items he won are:

2019 CanAm Defender

Strikemaster Auger

Vexilar Graph

Clam Portable Ice Shelter

Entry into the Mobridge Chamber Ice Fishing Tournament Jan 12, 2019

Two nights lodging (1/11/19 & 1/12/19) at the Grand River Casino

Entry into the Pierre Winter Fishing Weekend Tournament Feb 2, 2019

THANK YOU to all of our listeners who registered and to all of our sponsors:

Stan’s C Store and Casino Gettysburg

Pizza Ranch Fort Pierre

Capital Marine & Power Sports Fort Pierre

Eric’s Custom Repair Agar

Chamberlain Food N Fuel Chamberlain

Head Hunters Meats and Taxidermy Highmore

Cell Savers Pierre

The Fieldhouse Pierre

Alley Exchange Pierre

Graham Tire Pierre

Halvorson Oil Kennebec

The Wolff Den Eureka

Drakes Place Bowdle

Cloverleaf Bar & Grill Selby

Dakota Maid Selby

AP Express Roscoe

Trendy Threads Roscoe

Akaska Tavern & Bait Shop Akaska

Merkels Foods Mobridge

Gas N Goodies Mobridge

Slater Oil and LP Gas Mobridge

Last Chance Bar & Grill Mobridge

KT’s Fireside Supper Club Mobridge

Lucky’s Gas N More Mobridge

Jerry’s Pawn & Gun Shop Mobridge

Northwest Beverage Mobridge

Mobridge Pawn, TV and Appliance Mobridge

Paylessfoods Mobridge

Mobridge Ace Hardware Mobridge

The Gas Stop Mobridge

The Water Hole Herreid

Automotive Company Isabel

Biegler Equipment Timber Lake

