Phyliss Bauske 1944 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Phyliss Bauske, 75, of Pierre, SD died December 18, 2019 at Avera Mary House in Pierre.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30 at 10:00am at Southeast United Methodist Church in Pierre with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre.

Phyliss was born on April 4, 1944 in Bonesteel, South Dakota to Dale and Iva (Herman) King. She was the youngest of three children.

Phyliss and her family moved to Pierre, South Dakota where she attended 4th grade through 12th where she graduated from T.F Riggs High School in 1962. She had many fond memories of fun times she enjoyed with her friends. While attending high school she met the love of her life, Larry Bauske. They married and moved to Omaha, Nebraska and later to Jamestown, North Dakota. After the birth of their first child in 1967, Lance, they returned to Pierre, South Dakota. In 1970 they added a daughter, LaRae to their family and in 1972 another daughter, Donita was born. Phyliss provided daycare out of her home for over 20 years until her children graduated High School. At this time she accepted a job at BankWest where she worked until her retirement in 2010.

Phyliss was a hard worker with a huge heart. She always had a smile on her face and a hug for anyone, as this was her caring nature. She loved all the daycare kids like they were her own and she remained friends with all their families. Phyliss enjoyed playing cards and bingo with friends. She enjoyed watching her children at their sporting and school events. She battled cancer for years but remained strong until the end. Phyliss will be remembered and missed by many.

Phyliss is survived by her son, Lance (Lynn) Bauske of Valley Springs, South Dakota and their children Luke and Logan (Faith) and their daughter Sophia; her daughter, LaRae (Gedeon) Koenig and their children Kaelei and Kaden of Reno, Nevada; her daughter, Donita (Jason) Taylor and their children Nathan and Raegan of Fort Pierre, South Dakota. She also leaves behind her sister Mavis (Jim) Board of Woodinville, Washington. Phyliss loved being a mom, grandma and a great grandma.

Her parents, Dale and Iva King and her brother Mervin King preceded her in death.