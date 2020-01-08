Philip woman wins $25,000 a year for life

A random lottery ticket purchase has netted a woman from Philip $25,000 per year– for life.

Karen Hart says she was preparing for a visit from her grandchildren when she bought the ticket.

As she was hosting her grandchildren, Hart stopped cooking breakfast to check her ticket.

Hart chose the Lucky For Life annuity option of $25,000 a year for life rather than the cash option of $390,000 because it gives her the most financial security.

Hart purchased her ticket at Coyle’s Super Valu in Philip.

Lucky For Life is offered in 25 states, plus the District of Columbia. Drawings are held every Monday and Thursday.

For more information on Lucky for Life, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/luckyforlife/.