Philip Sieler 1939 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Philip Sieler, 79, of Pierre died on Thursday, July 19 at Pierre Care and Rehab. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 24 at 11:00am in Pierre at the Lutheran Memorial Church with inurnment at Scotty Philip Cemetery.

Philip was born on June 4, 1939 in Rapid City to Julius and Linda (Cetto) Sieler. He grew up and attended school in Rapid City graduating from Rapid City High School in 1957.

He went on to college for a year before enlisting in the US Army serving for four years in the Military Police Corps. After he served in the military he attended college at Black Hills State University and received his B.S. in Psychology.

He met and married Ilith Palsma and to this union a son Justin was born. They moved to the Sioux Falls/Beresford area where he worked in law enforcement and for the state while attending The University of South Dakota obtaining his MBA in Public Administration. He moved to Pierre in 1984 and worked for the Department of Revenue and the Department of Transportation.

He married Delores Drew on July 18, 1992 in Pierre. He finished his career at the Attorney General Office in Pierre where he worked as a Medicaid Fraud Investigator for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and photography.

He is survived by his wife Delores of Pierre, his son Justin (Christy) Sieler of Sioux Falls, Darci (Josh) Bible of Pierre, and Duane (Susan) Drew of Pipestone, MN and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David and grandson Hunter.