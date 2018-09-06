Philip elevator back up after grain bin problem

PHILIP, S.D. (AP) – A grain elevator in western South Dakota has reopened after the threat of a grain bin collapse at the facility.

The Rapid City Journal reports the grain elevator in Philip began accepting grain last week.

The grain elevator shut down on Aug. 24 after employees noticed the sides of the 100,000-bushel bin were buckling during the loading of wheat.

Fire and emergency management officials evacuated the nearby downtown business district as a precaution. The evacuation notice was lifted later that day and the bin was unloaded.

The off-loaded wheat filled 13 rail cars.

CHS Midwest Cooperative officials are working with engineers to decide the best method for repairing the grain bin.