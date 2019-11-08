Phase 1 of repair, preservation work on SD Capitol Building complete

After several months of work, the scaffolding is no longer around the South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.

Bureau of Administration special projects coordinator Leah Svendsen says workers had been preserving and cleaning the structure.

She says work was also done on the Capitol’s dome.

Svendsen says this is the first time this type of work has been done on the 130 year old building and more will be done next year.

