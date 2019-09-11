Pfrimmer to retire from Capital Area Counseling Service in 2020

After almost 30 years working in various capacities, Dennis Pfrimmer will retire from Capital Area Counseling Service sometime next year.

Pfrimmer was appointed President and CEO in September 2001. Since then, Capital Area Counseling has grown from a staff of a couple dozen to 100 employees providing mental health, addiction and other human services to much of central South Dakota.

Board Chair Tiffany Sanchez says they will begin a search process and plan to have a new CEO in place by 2020.

Pfrimmer says quality addiction and mental health services are vital to the overall health of our communities. The staff at CACS are compassionate and respectful of the people who so desperately need their help. Lives are saved here every day.

Capital Area Counseling provides services to residents of Buffalo, Haakon, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley and Sully Counties.

Under Pfrimmer’s leadership, CACS has taken on initiatives such as acquisition of Central South Dakota Teen Court; tele-psychiatry services; integrated electronic medical records; an after-school program for adolescent offenders; Good To Great corporate improvement; STOP DUI felony treatment court with the Sixth Circuit Court; operation of The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area; Oahe Long Term Disaster Recovery Team; 10-Year Capital Improvement Plan for new office space; implementation of an IMPACT service for adults with serious mental illnesses; implementation of an Evening Reporting Center for court-ordered youth; Corporate Compliance Program; Suicide Safe Care; the Mobile Crisis Response to prevent suicide; and most recently the construction of a new treatment facility at 2001 Eastgate Avenue and a new Boys & Girls Club at 110 S. Ree Street.