Perdue, Thune, Rounds, Johnson and Noem react to State of the Union Address

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement regarding President Donald J. Trump’s State of the Union address:

“Tonight, President Trump’s State of the Union address showcased our country’s relentless optimism and his vision of brighter days that lie ahead. The President has rural America and agriculture close to his heart and has kept his promises when it comes to striking stronger trade agreements, eliminating burdensome regulations, strengthening the economy for all Americans, and making our country strong again,” said Secretary Perdue. “President Trump is delivering a brighter future for America’s patriotic farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers. The great American comeback that he has been laying the groundwork for is in full force, and the best is yet to come.”

U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement in response to the president’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. “I share the president’s optimism about the opportunities that lie ahead – that America’s brightest days are yet to come,” said Thune. “I look forward to working with the administration and with my colleagues in Congress to continue building on the pro-growth, pro-jobs, and pro-national security agenda the American people elected us to pursue. We will prioritize policies to help maintain America’s competitive edge in the 21st century and beyond. We will continue working to strengthen America’s families and small businesses, and that includes focusing on everything from education to health care to retirement. We must also do everything that we can to fully fund our national defense and ensure that the United States military remains the best-prepared, best-equipped fighting force on the planet. I am committed to putting in the hard work – with Republicans and Democrats – to prove that while there are times when Washington might seem broken beyond repair, that America’s brightest days are ahead of us. The American people expect and deserve nothing less.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) issued the following statement on the president’s State of the Union Address:

“The American dream is alive and well thanks to the policies we’ve been able to enact during President Trump’s time in office. Tonight, the president took the opportunity to outline many of these successes: a booming economy, lower taxes, record-low unemployment, a strong military and new trade deals that will benefit our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. He also laid out a vision for the future that is pro-growth, pro-family, pro-life and pro-security. These values are South Dakota values. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and my colleagues on these and other issues to keep our country free and make it stronger and more prosperous for generations to come.”

U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued a statement following the president’s 2020 State of the Union Address to Congress:

“The economy is hotter than a pistol,” said Johnson. “More than 35,000 South Dakotans have been lifted out of poverty in the last few years and manufacturing wages have increased 9 percent this year alone. We all know there’s more work to be done. Congress and the administration need to work together to reduce the cost of prescription drugs for Americans and stop surprise medical billing, secure our border, and continue to establish robust trade agreements for South Dakota farmers and ranchers. I will continue to be a strong partner to ensure these goals are accomplished.”

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem released the following statement after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address:

“President Trump delivered a strong and inspiring message to the American people. Our country is strong, and our President is laser-focused on creating a better future for businesses and families. President Trump’s bold leadership has made a tremendous impact on South Dakota. Since he took office, 16,000 jobs have been created in our state and new business applications have risen by 24 percent. We’ve secured two international trade agreements that create more stability for farmers and ranchers. Taxes are lower, and families are reaping the benefits of expanded opportunity. This is progress that can only come when the state and federal governments work together and prioritize the next generation. I look forward to continuing to partner with President Trump as we work to make the American Dream a reality in South Dakota and across the country.”