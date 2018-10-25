Perdue Expects Year-Round E-15 by Next Summer

(WNAX)- US Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue says he expects the rule making for year-round E-15 sales to be done in time for next summer’s driving season.

Perdue took part at a round table discussion at the Poet Chancellor ethanol plant (Thursday), and says he expects the EPA and acting administrator Andrew Wheeler to get the needed rules out early next year.

Perdue says they are optimistic they can overcome any expected lawsuit from the oil industry.

Perdue says they do need to work through the small refinery waiver rules.