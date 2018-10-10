Perdue, Daugaard, Knecht Pleased with President Trump’s Ethanol Announcement

WASHINGTON, DC- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Tuesday hailed President Trump’s directive to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to begin a rulemaking process to expand the sale of corn ethanol, to include E15 year-round. Perdue issued the following statement:

“This is another case of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept’ for President Trump. Expanding the sale of E15 year-round is sound policy for a variety of reasons. Consumers will have more choices when they fill up at the pump, including environmentally friendly fuel with decreased emissions. It is also an excellent way to use our high corn productivity and improved yields. Year-round sale of E15 will increase demand for corn, which is obviously good for growers. This has been a years-long fight and is another victory for our farm and rural economies. Along with E15 expansion, we also welcome much-needed reforms to the RIN market, which will also increase transparency.

“President Trump has again made it abundantly clear that he is unleashing the full potential of American energy production as we retake our rightful place as the world’s leader. I thank President Trump for his steadfast support of E15 expansion, while also acknowledging the close working relationship we’ve developed with Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. I look forward to working with the EPA to see rulemaking and year-round E15 completed by the driving season of 2019.”

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard Tuesday issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s announcement on year-round E15:

“I commend President Trump for directing the EPA to cut through the red tape and make E15 available year around. South Dakota produces more than a billion gallons of ethanol per year. Year-round E15 will mean 2 billion more bushels of corn will be used right here in America, making South Dakota farmers less dependent on foreign corn buyers. This is great news for the South Dakota farmer. E15 is also less expensive to the consumer, reduces our reliance on middle-east oil and burns cleaner than gas without ethanol. Expanding E15 availability to 12 months a year is a win for America.”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The South Dakota Corn Growers Association praised Tuesday’s announcement by President Trump to allow year-round sales of E15.

The president’s plan would lift a regulation that currently requires retailers to stop selling E15 during summer months. That high-octane blend of gasoline and 15 percent ethanol is approved for all vehicles 2001 and new – nearly 9 out of 10 cars on the road today.

“This announcement is big win for farmers and rural America,” said Troy Knecht of Houghton, SDCGA president. “Allowing higher blends of ethanol to be sold year-round also will provide consumers with more choices at the pump. South Dakota farmers have advocated for year-round sales and we’re grateful the end of this outdated regulation is near.”

The availability of E15 will give consumers a fuel option that can save 3 to 10 cents per gallon. More than 1,400 locations in 29 states sell E15,

Knecht said use of E15 and other higher blends will be good for the environment because they produce lower emissions.

The SDCGA thanks President Trump, Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue, Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Kristi Noem for their support of ethanol.