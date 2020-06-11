People, pets and ticks….all active in the outdoors

Social distancing because of COVID-19 has sent many people outdoors for something to do, exposing us to the beauty and the creepy, crawly beasts found in nature.

SDSU Extension pesticide education and urban entomology field specialist Dr. Amanda Bachmann says conditions have been prime for ticks this year.

Bachmann says there are things you can do to decrease your chance of having a tick latch on.

Whether going for a walk, camping or fishing, often times we bring our pets with us which means they also need protection from ticks.

Bachmann says some ticks may carry disease.

Learn more information about ticks on the SDSU Extension and South Dakota Department of Health websites.