Pennsylvania Man Faces Charges After Traffic Accident in Pierre

A 21-year-old man from Philadelphia, PA, faces charges after a one vehicle accident early this (Wed.) morning in Pierre.

The Pierre Police Department reports officers being called to the intersection of Vista Loop and Abbey Road for a non-injury traffic crash. Matthew Rizzo was operating a vehicle going east on Vista Loop when he failed to turn at the “T” intersection with Abbey Road. The vehicle went over the curb and struck a retaining wall.

During the investigation, officers learned Rizzo had been consuming alcohol prior to the crash and determined he was under the influence. Rizzo was arrested for DUI and Driving without a Valid License. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.

The vehicle Rizzo was driving sustained an estimated $10-thousand in damage. There was no visible damage to the retaining wall.