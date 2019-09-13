Peneaux faces 6th DUI, other charges after early morning traffic stop in Pierre

A Pierre woman faces a variety of charges including 6th offense DUI after a traffic stop early yesterday (Thurs.) morning.

Information from the Pierre Police Department says they received a request for assistance in locating a suspect in an assault that had occurred in Sully County. A Pierre Police Officer observed the suspect, Patty Peneaux, driving into Pierre.

During the investigation the officer observed signs of impairment. The investigation determined Peneaux had ingested a bottle of cold medicine prior to her operating the vehicle and was impaired as a result. Peneaux was taken into custody and charged with DUI 6th Offense, Driving Under Revocation, Ingesting a Substance to Become Intoxicated and a 24/7 Bond Violation. She was taken to the Hughes County Jail.