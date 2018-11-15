Peggy Sue Ramser 1958 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Peggy Sue Ramser, 60, of Pierre passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00am on Thursday, November 15, 2018 at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am Thursday at Isburg Funeral Chapel with burial at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Peggy was born September 3, 1958 to Joseph T. and Phyllis (Huebner) Kirley in Pierre. She grew up and attended school in Pierre. Following high school Peggy attended college in Spearfish and later returned to Pierre. Peggy was united in marriage to Fred Hoag in 1977 at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre. To this union Josh and Jeremy were born. Peggy was united in marriage in 1984 to Roy Ramser in Pierre. To this union Randi and Glen were born. She worked several years as manager of Kum – N – Go until declining health in 2011. Peggy then started working at the Cowboy Country Store in Ft. Pierre until February of 2018.

Peggy enjoyed camping with her grandkids, being outdoors, was an avid baseball and football fan, traveling with her sisters and the ocean. She also had a love of horses.

Thankful for having shared in her life are her 4 children, Josh (fiancé, Amy Koester) Hoag of Aberdeen, Jeremy (Kayla) Hoag of Aberdeen, Randi Ramser of Pierre, Glen Ramser of Hartford City, IN; 9 grandchildren, Morgan, Ethan, Greydan and Addylan Hoag; Sydney, Alexis and James Hoag; Bailee and Roy Ramser; 5 siblings, Mike (Kim) Kirley of Louisiana, Nancy (Steve) Logan of Colorado, Mary Nelson of Nebraska, Patty (Wes) Knox of Pierre, Bill (Pam) Kirley of California and many nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband, Roy.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hopsice in Pierre.