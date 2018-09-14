Peggy McGinnis 1977 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Peggy McGinnis, 40, of Pierre, died unexpectedly Friday, September 7 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorial Services will be Tuesday, September 18 at Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Peggy was born in September 28, 1977 in Burke, SD to Robert and Mary Ann (Conklin) McGinnis. She has been a part of Oahe Inc for five years and had her own apartment. She enjoyed being around people, karaoke, crafts, hanging out with friends, and doing meals on wheels. Peggy was a cheerleader for Special Olympics and was always willing to help.

She will be deeply missed by her mother Mary Ann of Pierre; brother Randy and wife Charmain of Francis, UT; sister Denise and friend Brian of St. Germaine, WI; brother Ronald of Pierre and two aunts: Myra of Pierre and Dorothy of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert.