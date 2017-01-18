Peckenpaugh Angus Bull Sale Feb. 24th

The Peckenpaugh Angus Bull sale
Friday, February 24th at 1:30pm at the ranch near Carthage, SD
Selling will be 60 head of outstanding two year old virgin bulls and 10 bred commercial heifers.
All have been 50K tested.
For more information call Tony at 860-0130 or go to peckenpaughangus.com
View the bulls on sale day at conoveronlinesales.com or dvauction.com
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.