Pearl Harbor re-burials across the US give families closure

HONOLULU (AP) – It’s been more than 75 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Some who died on Dec. 7, 1941, are finally being laid to rest in cemeteries across the United States.

In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency dug up nearly 400 sets of remains from a Hawaii cemetery buried as unknowns after the war. The remains were exhumed after determining that advances in DNA technology could make identifications possible.

They were all on the USS Oklahoma, which capsized during the attack.

As of earlier this month, the agency identified 186 sailors and Marines from the Oklahoma that were previously unidentified.

Some have been reburied this year. Others will bury their war heroes on Friday, the 77th anniversary of the attack.