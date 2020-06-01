Peaceful protest scheduled for 5pm today at State Capitol in Pierre

The newly formed “Hear our Voices” group is planning a peaceful protest at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre around 5pm today (June 1) in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pierre Police Department captain Bryan Walz says they’ve been assured the groups’s goal is a peaceful protest.

A Facebook post by Hear our Voices says the event is not meant to turn into a riot. They ask those attending to wear masks and gloves if possible.

While he doesn’t expect the peaceful protest will become violent or destructive, Walz says residents and business owners with concerns should bring their property inside.

Walz says the Pierre Police Department is coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies to monitor and respond to the event.

Mayor Steve Harding says the City supports the public’s constitutional right to peacefully protest. But, he reminds spectators and protesters to be respectful of property and each other.